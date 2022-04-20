Frances Blackledge Pitts, 93, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and devoted caregivers on Easter morning, April 17, 2022 following a brief illness.
She was born in Jones County and graduated from Sandersville High School in 1946.
Preceding in death were parents Leonard and Gertrude Blackledge; brother Winfred Blackledge; and children Dwight Pitts and Rethea Pitts.
Frances is survived by her adoring husband of 73 years Floyd Pitts; daughter and son-in-law Kay and Steve Hughes of Laurel; granddaughters Chanda Brandt (husband Kevin) of Texas and Raina Clifford (husband Mark) of Washington; grandson Oliver Pitts of Arizona; brothers Orville Blackledge and Hollis Blackledge and wife Bonnie; sister Imogene Manning and husband Lamar; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her granddogs Kona and Cali.
She was a young window dresser at McLellan's Department Store and was called “the prettiest girl in town.”
Frances married Floyd in 1950 and later managed the office of his electrical contracting business. As the family grew, she became a full-time homemaker. Frances was a volunteer infant nursery worker at First Baptist Church in Laurel and, decades later, still knew them by name and where their lives had taken them. Mrs. Pitts was a member of National Campers on Mission, where she shared her faith and participated in mission activities with her husband by RVing across the nation, always with their travel pup Hildie the schnauzer. For several years, her family lived at Stafford Springs in Heidelberg, where she was president of the Heidelberg Garden Club. She loved flowers, growing vegetables and made the best cornbread, biscuits and pecan pies. Country music and dancing and watching rodeo on TV were favorite pastimes, but she most greatly anticipated the regular Saturday date nights watching Irish singing legend Daniel O'Donnell with the love of her life.
She was the family matriarch and checked on her loved ones near and far most every day. Over the years, she enjoyed corresponding and talking with former classmates and lifelong friends. Frances loved having morning coffee —very early — and reading daily devotionals. On the day of her passing, one of her caregivers wrote the following in the daily care journal: “A perfect example of a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. We should all hope and try to be more like her in every way. My life will be better from having known her.”
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at First Baptist Church of Laurel with services to follow at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Buddy Manning, Stacy Pitts, Brian Hurst, Pat Welch, Craig Craft and Lester Parish.
The family thanks Deaconness Home Health, Deaconness Hospice and caregivers Robin, Candy and Angel.
