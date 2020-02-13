Frances Carolyn McBride was born to the marriage of Virgil Lyons McBride and Fannye Breland McBride on March 20, 1931.
Shortly after arriving, Frances became Bebe. Bebe grew up in Laurel and attended Gardiner High School, where she was elected Homecoming Queen, Miss Laurel High, Best Personality, and Drum Majorette. In her senior year, she met her future husband Billy Ray Carey and after high school graduation they married.
Bebe and Billy Ray embarked on a marriage that spanned 45 years until Billy Ray’s death in 1995. Together, they owned a Buick dealership in Waynesboro and then a Chevrolet dealership in Richton until their retirement. They worked together each and every day and not a cross word was passed. Bebe was the ultimate in bookkeeping and financial management, while Billy Ray ran the sales force. They were a formidable team and we rejoice they are reunited. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Carey was preceded in death by her husband Billy Ray Carey Sr.; and parents Virgil and Fannye McBride.
She is survived by her children Billy (Susan) Carey Jr. of Hattiesburg, Carolyn (Kenneth) Rawles of Mobile, Ala., and Kaye (Cary) Mercer of Arcadia, Fla.; grandchildren Billy Ray "Chip" (Kim) Carey III, Kathryn Lee-Frances (Chip) Lowery, Chase McBride (Leslie) Carey, Carmen Ford Davis, Curtis Hamilton Ford, Ashley Mercer Grimaldi, Nicole Mercer, Shelby (Amanda) Winchester, Riley (Lisa) Winchester and Evan Rawles; great-grandchildren Sam Carey, Tyler Lowery, Max Lowery, Evan Maurus, Ford Davis, Banks Davis, Will Winchester, James Winchester, Harrison Winchester, Chapman Winchester and Joshua Rawles; and best friend Josephine Lymon.
Services will be at Richton United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. with visitation at the church from noon to 2 p.m. Rev. Brandon Halford will officiate with burial to follow in Sunset Cemetery in Richton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richton United Methodist Church.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
