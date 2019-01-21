Frances Davis Cheeks, 85, of Ellisville passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at The Claiborne at Hattiesburg Assisted Living Facility in Hattiesburg. She was born Sunday, Nov. 19, 1933 in Jones County.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services willfollow at noon in the chapel. Burial will be in Mount Zion Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Thomas Cheeks and Rev. Corey Jefcoat will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Robert "Bob" Cheeks; parents Claude Davis and Ethel Bertha Jones Davis; daughter Becky Jefcoat; and granddaughter Dana Marie Lowe.
Survivors include her children Thomas Cheeks and his wife Vicky of Ellisville and Pamela Cheeks of Terre Haute, Ind.; son-in-law John David Jefcoat of Ellisville; grandchildren Kelly Lowe Hayes, her husband Keith and their daughters Iris and Meadow of Meridian, Jayci Lowe Parish, her husband Zachary and their children Finley and Fisher of Terre Haute; Robbie Jefcoat of Brandon, Corey Jefcoat and his wife Brianna Grace of Laurel, Nathan Jefcoat of Ellisville, Kaleigh Flatt and her son Asher of Pike Road, Ala., Kaleb Cheeks of Pensacola, Fla., Hayley Cheeks and her fiancé Cody Rayburn of Jacksonville, Fla., Chad Kinmon and his children Cameron, Caden and Carlee of Ellisville, Danielle Bumpus, her husband Chris and their children Zak, Trevor and Zoe of Ellisville and Katie Davis, her husband Jonathon and their daughter Bella Grace of Ellisville; siblings AJ and Jackie Davis of Laurel, Maurine and Bobby Kitchens of Ellisville and Samuel and Pat Davis of Moselle; and and a host of nieces and nephews.
Frances loved living at the Claiborne Assisted Living in Hattiesburg. The family expresses their appreciation for the loving care provided by each and every member of the administration and staff. She made many friends in the Claiborne Community. Special thanks to each of you for loving our mother.
The family also expresses their thanks to the members of Encompass Hospice who so lovingly cared for Frances during her final days.
Pallbearers will be John David Jefcoat, Robbie Jefcoat, Nathan Jefcoat, Billy Cooksey, Jason Davis and Zachary Parish
