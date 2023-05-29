Frances Faye Shirley

Frances Faye “Fran” Shirley, 78, of Laurel passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023 at her residence in Laurel. She was born Saturday, March 24, 1945, in Silas, Ala.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 31, from noon to 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will be Wednesday at the funeral home. Mike Shirley will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Slater and Dessi Brown Stokley; brothers Jack Stokley, Clarence Stokley and Jerry Stokley; and sisters Clarice Loper, Eunice Stokley and Lessie May Badeir.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years Robert Shirley; sons Mike Shirley (Alexia) and Keith Shirley; grandchildren Michael Shirley, Kelsea Shirley, Tristin Shirley, Alan Knight and Savannah Biglane (Paul); brothers John Stokley, Dennis Stokley and Leon Stokley (Liz); and great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Ellie Mae Shirley.
