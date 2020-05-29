Frances Hill

Frances “Jeanette” Hill was born on May 11, 1941 to Lavon and Frances Collins. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a member of Lebanon Baptist Church where, before her illness, she had been actively involved with teaching Sunday school, GMAs and Bible school. Jeanette passed away on May 28, 2020 after an extended period of disability and illness.
She is survived by one son, Greg Hill and daughter-in-law Nicole of Ellisville; one daughter, Lori Garrett and son-in-law Joel of Soso; sisters-in-law Helen Holloway of Soso and Naomi Hill of Taylorsville; six grandchildren, Brandon, William and Timothy Garrett, and Emily, Elizabeth and Ellie Hill; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Hilton Hill; parents Lavon and Frances Collins; sister Sylvia Ashley; and niece Robin Ashley.
Graveside Services will be at Lebanon Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 2, at 2 p.m. with a time of visitation in the Family Life Center beginning at 1. Brother Harold Floyd and Brother Ken Riley will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Garrett, William Garrett, Timothy Garrett, Ricky Bynum, Jeffrey McDonnieal and Marshall Bynum.
To sign the online guestbook visit, www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.