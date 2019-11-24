Frances Ishee, 86, passed on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow at Big Creek Cemetery. Rev. Justin Rhodes and Rev. Timothy Beard will officiate.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1932. She was retired from Laurel Industrial. She was also a private caregiver for a number of years. She loved her flowers and watching TV
She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Edward Ishee; two infant daughters; her parents Jim H. Jefcoat and Leola McLaurin Jefcoat; seven sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors include one daughter, Judy Carolyn Beard (Harlon); two sisters, Gracie Holifield and Dorothy Sumrall (Dan); one brother, Jimmy Burl Jefcoat; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Jefcoat, Donald Jefcoat, Raymond McLaurin, Tommy Holland, David Hackler and Mike Dyess.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
