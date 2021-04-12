Frances Jeanette McCarty died on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, at the First Baptist Church in Soso with the Rev. Landon Byrd (Mrs. McCarty’s grandson) officiating. The family will receive guests prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Edon Cemetery in Jasper County.
Mrs. McCarty was born Frances Jeanette Herrington on Dec. 18, 1937 in Jones County to the late Woodard D. and Emma Herrington. She was reared in the Sharon Community and accepted Jesus as her Savior at the First Baptist Church as a child.
She was graduated from Sharon High School and William Carey College with a degree in education. She taught school briefly in Jones County.
In 1962 she married Emette Earl McCarty and homesteaded with him on their farm in Smith and Jasper counties. She was active in the Edon Baptist Church and later Soso Baptist Church. She taught all ages of Sunday school, GAs and Acteens. She volunteered with and led youth functions and The Women’s Missionary Union.
Her various meal and candy creations were well-known throughout the community, and she was especially gracious with her gift of service.
Mrs. McCarty was preceded in death by her husband Emette Earl McCarty; her mother Emma Herrington; and her brother J.D. Herrington.
She is survived by her son Ethan Earl; daughter Freda Byrd (Neil); two grandsons, Edward Byrd and Landon Byrd (Lindsey); three great-grandchildren, Crawford Byrd, Lorelei Byrd and William Byrd; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be friends of the family.
Memory Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To view and sign the family guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
