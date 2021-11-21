Frances Louise Boutwell, 74, of Laurel passed away on November 20, 2021 at Belhaven Specialty Select Hospital in Jackson, MS.
She was a graduate of George S. Gardiner High School in Laurel. She was a homemaker for many years.
Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will always be remembered by so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Young and Merline Young Cranford; her husband, George Howard Boutwell; brother, Charles Young; and sister, Karen Jo Sanford.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Michelle Jefcoat (Mike Sherman); sons, Kenneth Howard Boutwell and Matthew Regan Boutwell (Ashley Sims; grandchildren, Corey Nathaniel Starcher, Dalton Bruce Jefcoat, Eion Seth Boutwell; brother, David Young; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also anxiously awaiting the arrival of a new grandbaby, Brixton Ray Boutwell, in December.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, MS.
Services will be held at Memory Chapel in Laurel, MS on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Antioch United Methodist Church cemetery. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Bro. Ken Regan will officiate.
Pallbearers are Corey Starcher, Dalton Jefcoat, Charlie Knight, Cole Jackson, Mike Sherman, Caleb Jackson, Victor Hicks. Honorary Pallbearers are Clint Welborn and Larry Papania.
