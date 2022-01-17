On the morning of January 16, 2022, Frances Newell Brady went to find healing and rest in the arms of her sweet, loving Savior, Jesus Christ. Her family surrounded her as she peacefully passed into the glorious presence of her God and Savior. A calm came to her face, and it was as if we felt that we could hear the words of her Lord and Master in Matthew 25:21 as He welcomed her into her heavenly home with “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your Master.”
She was born May 20, 1934, to Tyra Lee and Easter Newell in Richton, MS. She was a long-time member of Highland Church in Laurel, MS, where she faithfully participated in the choir ministry, the Living Christmas Tree ministry, and served in the preschool ministry.
Throughout her life, she exemplified a Proverbs 31 woman, working diligently as both a homemaker and a bookkeeper for her husband’s business. She left a beautiful legacy of love for family, love for God, being a prayer warrior, ministering to others, and the need for working diligently in the tasks God has given you. She had a passion for her family; her largest smiles and happiest times were when her entire family was able to gather together. As a symbol of her love, she always had time to make you a batch of cookies, one of her famous pound cakes, a peach cobbler, your requested favorite dish, or to bring a popsicle to the little ones in her pool, and she also provided advice, prayers, shared Scripture and was a listening ear for many. She genuinely loved people and brought joy into the lives of all she met; even in her last days, she was always asking for her family to come so she could love on them.
Today, she is rejoicing at the feet of her Lord, but her legacy here will live on through future generations. Upon entering the pearly gates of heaven, she was reunited with her husband of more than 58 years, Joseph Sennett Conner “Mike” Brady, Sr., her parents Tyra Lee and Easter Dykes Newell, siblings Russell Edwards, T.L. Newell, Gerald Newell, Edith Lassiter, and Jewell Roberts Hosey. To carry on her legacy of love, she leaves behind three children, Nancy Blakeney (Wayne) of Taylorsville, Joseph “Joe Mike” Sennett Conner Brady, Jr. (Jena) of Laurel, and Esther Kelley (Steve) of Laurel. Memaw, as she was affectionally called, leaves behind grandchildren, Jessica Buckhaults (Randall), Joseph “Jody” Sennett Conner Brady, III (Melissa), Jeremy Blakeney, Jillian Giordano (Ernest), and Breana Harrellson (Will), and great-grandchildren, Joseph Sennett “Conner” IV and Clayton Brady; Noah, Hannah, and Sarah Buckhaults; and Saylor Giordano. She also leaves behind a whole host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
If she could leave us one last thought or advice, it would be to go to her favorite Scriptures, Proverbs 3:5-8 and Galatians 5:22-23; trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight. In following Him in this way, we will bear the fruit of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. She lived in this manner and pointed us all to Jesus, and as she sings in His presence, she beckons us to follow Him and join her one day to rejoice in heaven.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a family graveside service will be held at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you continue her support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children through a donation.
