Frances Rebecca Myrick, 96, of Laurel died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Jasper General Nursing Home in Bay Springs, Mississippi. She was born Sunday, Oct. 26, 1924, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, June 11, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 3 at Lake Park Cemetery and the burial will be in Lake Park Cemetery. Rev. Steve Jackson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Frances was a lifetime member of West Laurel Baptist Church. She served as a hostess and was on the Historical committee for a number of years. She worked for the Laurel City Schools business office and retired from the Mississippi State Department of Audit. After retirement, she filled her time volunteering at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Frances served as relief hostess in the Mississippi State Capitol. She also worked as a hostess at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel for a number of years. Her time working with Colonial Chapel was very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Dewitt Myrick; parents William Reese Sr. and Mary Olivia Boone; brother William Reese Boone; and sister-in-law Dorothy Boone.
Survivors include her daughters Donna Reese Myrick McClendon (Bill), Linda Kay Myrick Stevens (Jeff) and Joanne Myrick Blalock (Kim); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
