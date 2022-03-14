Frances W. Strickland, 93, of Ellisville passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at her residence in Ellisville. She was born Tuesday, June 19, 1928, in the Whitfield Community of Perry County.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Methodist Church Cemetery. Revs. Leander Bridges, Kenneth Morris and Paul Holliman will officiate.
She received her high school and junior college degree from Jones County Junior College. She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Freddie and Frances met in November 1946 at JCJC. Both of us knew we were meant for one another. She went home and told her mom, “I met your future son-in-law.” He went home and told his mom, “I met your future daughter-in-law.” We traveled most all over the United States, except nine states, took four Caribbean cruises and one Alaska cruise. She was greatest wife a man could ask for. We have hope we will be together again.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Lillie Ware; brother David Clifton Ware and his wife Lucille Nicholson Ware; and her sister Elouise Ware Knight and her husband Hall Knight.
Survivors include her husband Freddie Strickland; and a host of precious nephews, nieces and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Randy Strickland, Kim Strickland, Eli Strickland, Leroy Colglazer, Carson Graham and Eddie Anderson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Ware, Jay Taylor, Paul Brock, Charles Strickland and Dr. Charles Ray Nix.
