Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle for Mrs. Frances Windham Randall, 84, of Meridian, who passed from this life on Dec. 23. 2018. Rev. Davey Wilkinson will officiate with burial to follow in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Jones and Son Funeral Home.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends as one who always gave of herself. She was known for her kind heart, outgoing spirit, contagious smile, sweet voice and as a wonderful cook. She was a member of The Crossroads Church in Moselle and a former employee of A & R Farm and Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Callie Windham; ex-husband and father of her children Tommy Randall; brothers Keith, Bobby Joe and Bill Windham; and sisters Waudeena Doggett, Ruth Walters, Jacqueline Pratt and Theda Hall.
She is survived by her sons Rev. Alan (Pam) Randall, Don Randall (fiancee’ Tina Dannenmueller) and David (Cindy) Randall; daughter Sue Bemis (Jim) Bretag; grandchildren Austin Randall, Amanda Randall (Josh) Lefan, Zach Randall, Cory Randall, Trent Andrencht, Dallas Bemis, Kaci Bemis, Christina Randall, Will Randall and Derek Sizemore; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Frances Hill Windham and Violet Drane Windham, numerous nieces and nephews; and special life-long friend Mary Ann Cox.
Pallbearers will be Austin Randall, Cory Randall, Trent Andrecht, Will Randall, Josh Lefan and Jim Bretag.
