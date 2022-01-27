Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery for Mrs. Frances Windham, age 91, of Moselle who passed from this life on January 26, 2022, at Asbury Hospice House. Bro. Paul Carpenter will officiate with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Robert Windham, Christopher Windham, Larry Windham, Greg Ditta, Brady Miller and Berlin Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Windham; parents, John and Mattie Hill; grandson, Brent Windham; one sister; five brothers and son-in-law, Ed Parker. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Parker of Olive Branch; sons, Larry (Victoria) Windham of Moselle and Terry (Elaine) Windham of Belle Chase, LA; nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was servant of the Lord. She loved her church and family.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle.
