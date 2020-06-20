Frances Yvonne Graham, 93, of Ellisville died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Comfort Care Nursing Center.
A private graveside service will be for immediate family. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. Graham Jr.; parents Frank and Addie Rooker; brother Lance Rooker; grandson Joseph Graham; and daughter-in-law Phyllis Andrews Graham.
Survivors include her children Frances Smith (John) of Madison, Kenneth Graham of Eupora and Mary Harthorn (Danny) of Ellisville; one sister, Monna Ruth Hayden (Buddy) of Daphne, Ala.; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
