Francine Marie Buquoi of Laurel passed away on Feb. 22, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center with family by her side.
Francine was born in Baton Rouge, La., on June 2, 1969. Francine was a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey, where she received a master's degree in special education. Francine worked in the Jones County School District at South Jones Elementary School for several years and retired.
Francine touched many lives both in education, church and family. She was an active member of Life Church in Laurel, where she taught children's church.
Francine is survived by her mother Fran Buquoi; brothers Victor Buquoi and James Buquoi; sister Kelly Arrington; three nieces, Victoria Shoemake, Kathreen Cromwell and Taylor Buquoi; three nephews, Tory Buquoi, Kylon Buquoi and Montana Buquoi; and two great-nieces and three great-nephews.
Francine was a loving soul and had the heart of an angel. She loved helping with bible school, cooking, gardening and her favorite hobby was fishing. Francine gave each and every person who knew her all the love, caring and wonderful gift of God and his love. Francine will truly be missed.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 28, from 4-6 p.m. at Life Church on Highway 84 in Laurel. A graveside service will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Sunset Gardens Cemetery on Wansley Road in Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
