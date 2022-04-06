Francis Ann LeCabellec joined her heavenly father on April 1, 2022.
Ann was born to Bobby Mann and Vivian Mann (Butler) in Jones County on April 27, 1956.
Ann is survived by her husband of 48 years Paul LeCabellec; children Steven LeCabellec and Kimberly Williamson; grandchildren Lacey Odom (Saxton) of Picayune, Kris LeCabellec, Zachary LeCabellec, Ashton Williamson and Breanne Williamson; great-grandchildren Luke Odom, Laurel Odom and Mason Williamson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ann graduated in 1990 from Jones County Junior College’s LPN program. Ann was well-respected in the nursing community and was loved dearly by her patients and residents. After many years of service, Ann retired from Covington County Nursing Home and Jones County Rest Home.
She will be greatly missed and left a wonderful legacy for her family and friends.
As she always said, “Ladybug hugs and butterfly kisses.”
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel.
