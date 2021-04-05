Francis Floyd Cain, 55, of Moss passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Mr. Cain is survived by sons Mathew Cain (Ashley) and Jason McCraw (Maria); daughter Kimberly Sylvester (Wyatt); sisters and brothers Debbie McCrory (Keith), Tina Cooley, Gary Cain (Ivy), Michael Cain (Theresa) and Becky Berry; his grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Cain was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years Doris; parents Gary Cain and Sara Beckham Cain; brother Terry Cain; and son Michael McCraw.
There will be no services at this time.
