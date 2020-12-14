Francis John Pavesic passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with his cherished wife Theresa with him.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1932 in Chicago to Francis George Pavesic and wife Elizabeth Laskey Pavesic.
Frank was known to be a kind and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He was a selfless provider who always put others’ needs and wants before his own. One word to describe his philosophy of life is devoted. He loved his wife and family unconditionally but his greatest devotion was to his savior, our Lord. He was a friend and example to all who knew him.
Frank was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After his service, he attended Louisiana State University, playing for his beloved LSU Tigers. GEAUX TIGERS! He worked for South Central Bell for 30 years, retiring in 1985 as installation and maintenance supervisor in Laurel. In his free time, he gave back to the youth in the community of Laurel by officiating high school football games for 50 years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and friends always enjoying the fellowship and much laughter. Watching and attending the football games of his LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints were his personal passion.
He was a faithful member of the Cathedral of St. Paul in Birmingham.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 38 years Theresa; daughter Ann Marie Pavesic Caldwell (Bill); two grandsons, Ryan Caldwell and Tyler Caldwell (Mary Beth); four great-grandsons Anderson, Alex, Cooper and Mason; two brothers, James (Jim) Pavesic (Trudy) and William (Bill) Pavesic; nine nephews, James "Jimmy" Pavesic (Diann), John Pavesic (Debbie), Bob Pavesic (Lisa), David Pavesic (Jenny), Matthew Pavesic (Fred), Eric Pavesic (Paulo), Mike Reynolds (Sue), Bryan Reynolds(Laura) and Tim Reynolds (Sue); sister-in-law Mary Anne Malone; two nieces Anna Malone Pickett (Bobby Jr.) and Jamie Malone Wilson (Robert); numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and too many chosen family known to him simply as friends.
He was welcomed into the heavenly kingdom by his parents; sister Elizabeth "Dolly" Pavesic Reynolds; sister-in-law Ila Pavesic; brother-in-law Charles Malone; and great-niece Kinsey Marie Pickett.
With a grateful heart, we thank our loving and supportive friends and family who were by our side throughout Frank’s final journey. A special thank you to Myra Mabire and Lynne McCharen, who were by our side constantly providing love, and physical and emotional support. Your love and support will always be remembered. You two are angels who were placed in our lives in our time of need.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. and a funeral Mass will be at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Birmingham on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 10 with The Very Rev. Bryan W. Jerabek officiating.
Pallbearers will be Richard "Dick" Chapin, Robert Wilson, Bobby Pickett Jr., Ryan Caldwell, Tyler Caldwell and Dennis "Thunder" Mabire.
In lieu of flowers, make memorials to the Cathedral of Saint Paul, 2120 3rd Ave. North, Birmingham, AL 35203, or your charity of choice.
“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. Where there is hatred, let me bring love. Where there is offence , let me bring pardon. Where there is discord, let me bring union. Where there is doubt, let me bring faith.” Prayer of St. Francis.
