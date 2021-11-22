Frank Calvin Therrell, 90, passed away at his residence in Ellisville on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Visitation will be at Ellisville First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a private family service and burial in the Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. Mark Anderson and Mr. David McGowin will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Wesley Hurston, Lee Norman, Brock Hurston, Benjamin Hurston, Clint Therrell, Clay Nobles and Andrew Nobles.
Mr. Therrell was born in Laurel on June 27, 1931, to W. C. and Rebecca Clayton Therrell, who preceded him in death. He attended Laurel City Schools and the University of Mississippi, where he received his pharmacy degree. He served in the Air Force before moving to Ellisville as owner of Therrell Drug Store. A pharmacist for more than 60 years, he served his customers and his community with pride and pleasure.
Mr. Therrell faithfully served both his church and community. He held a variety of administrative positions as an active member of Ellisville First United Methodist Church.
In December 2017, he was recognized by South Central Regional Medical Center’s Board of Trustees as the longest-serving member, serving for 32 years, the last 16 years as board chairman.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years Marie Crumbley Therrell; son Walt Therrell (Glenda); daughters Julie Norman (Cliff), Becky Hurston (Joey) and Amy Bounds (Keith); grandchildren Clint Therrell (Logan), Stacy Thrash (Travis), Mary Clayton Dunn (Jason), Lee Norman (Mallory), Ali Miller (Chris), Sara Pollacci (Ryan), Wesley Hurston (Lauren), Brock Hurston (Ashli), Benjamin Hurston, Clay Nobles (Mallory) and Andrew Nobles; great-grandchildren Landon, Bradley and Chandler Thrash, Noah Therrell, Jay, Jack, Emma and Caroline Dunn, Benjamin, Ann Chancellor and Maggie Norman, Drew Miller, Matthew and William Pollacci, and Ella, Emelyn, Joseph and Elizabeth Hurston. Mr. Therrell is also survived by sister-in-law, Anne Crumbley.
The Therrell children express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Deaconess Hospice and to the caregivers who provided exceptional care for their dad. They also express their thanks to the many members of Ellisville First United Methodist Church who loved and cared for their dad in so many special ways.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Ellisville First United Methodist Church.
