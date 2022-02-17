Frank Culpepper Martin Sr., 85, longtime resident of Laurel and owner-operator of several Gibson’s stores in the region died on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at his home in Morristown, Tenn.
Born on March 30, 1936, in Troy, Ala., to Frank Alston and Catherine Culpepper Martin, he spent an idyllic childhood in Meridian. After graduating from Meridian High School in 1954, Frank attended the University of Alabama, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business in 1958 and began opening Gibson’s Discount Centers throughout the southeast thereafter, owning a total of 30 stores at one point. Frank was also a member of Mississippi’s Air National Guard.
Longtime residents of Laurel will remember Frank’s 30-second commercials that ran on WDAM, each of which would end with his signature sign-oﬀ: “Come to Gibson’s! Wooooo!” His generosity will also be remembered by many individuals, families and the community. Everyone who knew him remembers his love of getting his picture made with celebrities. This unique hobby lead him to get his picture made with more than 7,000 celebrities and earn the nickname “Starman."
Frank is survived by five children, Karen Martin Larson, Pam Moore Batman (Kent), Frank Martin Jr. (Penny), Nancy Elizabeth Martin Koen (Jason) and Miles Martin; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three former wives, Greta Martin, Nancy Guice and Stacy Joswig; as well as his sister Jane Gregory and brother Richard Martin.
A celebration of life will be at First Baptist Church of Laurel on Saturday, Feb. 26, with visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m.
The family asks that donations be made to Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and First Baptist Church of Laurel’s Children’s Ministry in lieu of flowers.
