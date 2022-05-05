Frank Grafton Taylor of Laurel passed away on the morning of May 3, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents Kernell Delora and Sadie Grafton Taylor.
He is survived by his wife Jan; children Mark (Leshia), Clay (Sheri), Nathan (Ashley) and Christie; sister Sarah Taylor Rentz; grandchildren Blake and Brooks (Ashley) Taylor; Lee (Rendy), Janna, Caroline and Jack Taylor, Lainey Taylor, and Bryan, Aidan and Christian Hernandez; and great-grandchildren Julia, Ava and Maddox Taylor.
He is a graduate of Calhoun High School, Jones County Junior College and Mississippi State University.
Hired as the first serviceman at Sanderson Farms, he served the company for more than 40 years primarily in the breeder manager and division manager roles. In addition, he turned his love of photography into a successful business, spending years helping people capture their most important life moments. Continuing a life of service and generosity, he was actively involved in his church and took advantage of many opportunities to serve not only his local community, but communities throughout the nation through various mission projects. He also served in the Army National Guard. Frank was an avid Mississippi State fan and made many great memories cheering on the Bulldogs throughout his lifetime.
The funeral will be at First Baptist Church of Laurel on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Roger Wade, Stan Herrington, David Wolgamott, Lee Taylor, Brooks Taylor and Jack Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Operation Christmas Child fund at First Baptist Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.