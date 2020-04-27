Frank James Duckworth, 77, of Bay Springs died Friday in his home at Sylvarena. He was born Monday, Nov. 16, 1942 in Sylvarena.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved his family dearly. He put God first, was a deacon in the church and was blessed with the gift of a servant's heart. Frank had a great love and respect for our country, proudly serving in the U.S. Army for three years. Those who knew him know his love for life and storytelling. Being a man of honor and integrity, Frank always made others feel welcome and loved in his home. He was a cornerstone for his family and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents L.C. and Maggie Emma Duckworth and sister Dorence Evans.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Glenda Duckworth; son Scott Duckworth (Kim); daughter Kimberly Langley (Denver); grandchildren Tiffany Duckworth, Brittany Underwood (Payne), Joshua Duckworth (Amber), Andrew Duckworth, Brandon Jones, Lindsay Jones, Finn Langley, Copper Langley and Zan Langley; great-grandchildren Flynt Underwood, Rowan Emma Underwood and Wyatt Duckworth; brother Hollis Duckworth (Jayne); and sister Margaret Ainsworth (Bobby).
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.