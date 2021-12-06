Franklin Daniel Prestwood, 83, of Ellisville passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at his home in Ellisville. He was born Monday, Nov. 7, 1938, in Paul, Ala.
A memorial service will be Thursday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Prestwood was preceded in death by his father Judge Tyson Prestwood; mother Vonner Sowell; son Franklin Lavell Prestwood; and sister Sara Cole.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years Oma Jean Prestwood; son Curtis Randall Prestwood (Penny); daughter Mary Lynn Little (Joseph); grandchildren Raegan Little, Casey Pickering (Nat), Nena Prestwood, Elizabeth Ellzey (Kevin), Alaura Culpepper (Zach), Steven Prestwood and Emilea Dearman; great-grandchildren Hunter, Curtis and Timothy Stuart, Peyton Pickering, Nataleigh and Noah Sanford, Haleigh Parker, Olivia Ellzey, and Addie Culpepper; great-great-grandson Joseph Stuart; brother J.T. Prestwood; sister Millie Campbell Wilson; and other family member Kim Dearman (Kevin).
Special thanks to caregivers Shan, Ashley and others at Comfort Care Hospice.
