Franklin "Jay" West, 79, of Laurel passed away Friday, Oct.1, 2021 in Laurel,. He was born Thursday, March 12, 1942, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Mack Brown Cemetery. Brother Alan Speed will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jeff and Susan Victoria West; brothers, Ed West, Bud West, Clarence West, Billy Carl West, Henry West and Garland West; sisters Hazel Doggett, Anna Jane Hussey, Shirley Dunn and Lois Campbell; and granddaughter Tiffany Anderson.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years Sheila West; daughters Lark Buckhaults (Wesley), Brandi Lowery (Justin), Sarah Anderson (William) and Carmen Wallace; grandchildren Laken Kervin (Chase), Kaitlyn Cox (Haden), Hannah Holifield (Blake), Ty Magee, Belle Buckhaults, Chris Anderson (Paige), Jeremy Anderson (Hailey), Cory Wallace (Karla) and Brandi Michelle Wallace; great-grandchildren Dixie Grace Dossett, Tinsley Kervin, Blakley Holifield, Emberly Kervin and Jay Howard Cox; sisters-in-law Donna Newby (Jim) and Wanda Knotts (Eddie); and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Buckhaults, Justin Lowery, Chase Kervin, Ty Magee, Haden Cox, Chris Anderson, Jeremy Anderson and Blake Holifield.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Howard Cox.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
