Frazier M. Phillips, 64, of Ellisville died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Monday, March 28, 1955 in Ellisville.
A Memorial Services will be at a later date. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his sister Francis Phillips.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years Betty Phillips; parents Frazier and Earline Phillips; children Vickie, Amy Rebecca and Jeremiah "Bobo," and stepchildren Tonya, Maria and John; siblings Kay, Debbie, Jo, Ray, Steve and Wayne; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
