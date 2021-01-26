Frazier Phillips, 89, of Ellisville died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Wednesday, April 15, 1931, in Laurel.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Phillips was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired auto mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Josephine Phillips; his son Frazier "Buddy" Phillips; his daughter Frances Phillips; grandson Dewayne Lambert; great-grandson Gabriel Bynum; daughter-in-law Sandy Phillips; three sisters, Margaret Crocker, Pauline Holifield and Joyce Walley (Edgar); and three brothers, Floyd Phillips Jr. (Dot), Frank Phillips (Bonita Jean) and Paul Phillips.
Survivors include his wife Erline Phillips; three daughters, Debbie Lambert (Benny), Kay Lambert and Stacy Lindemann (Wade); three sons, Ray Phillips (Elisa), Steve Phillips and Wayne Phillips; daughter-in-law Betty Phillip; sister Josephine Phillips; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be no services.
