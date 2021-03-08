Services were at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 for Mr. Fred Grover Harp, 61, of Richton at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton. Mr. Harp passed from this life unexpectedly on Feb. 28, 2021, at South Central Regional Medical Center. Brother Zach Rowell officiated the service.
Mr. Harp loved his family and his grandchildren. They were the center of his world.
Mr. Harp was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Joyce Harp; and brothers Johnny, Timmy and Roger Harp.
He is survived by his wife Sabine Harp of Richton; sons Fred (Tiffany) Harp Jr. of Ovett, Michael Wade Harp of Petal and Brandon Jessie Harp of Richton; daughters Sabine Jenay (Gregory) Harris of Richton and Katrina Elizabeth (Joshua) Graves of Midland, Texas; sister Sandra Kay Fite of Brooklyn; and grandchildren Reba Harp, Shannon McCardle, Jena McCardle, Ryan Graves, Brandon Graves, Abbigail Graves, Lexi Harp, Lonnie Harp, Christa Harp, Ashton Harp, Grayson Harp, Wyatt Harp and Ellamae Harp.
Jones and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
