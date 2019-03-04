Fred J. Johnson, 90, of Soso went to be with his Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Mr. Johnson was born June 5, 1928 to the late Percy Leon and Mary (Harris) Johnson.
His life was spent serving his Lord, his family, his country, community and church. He was a veteran of the Korean War, an active member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Soso and The Soso American Legion. He retired from Laurel Coca-Cola Bottling Company and has spent the remaining years of his life, accompanied by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years Carolyn Musgrove Johnson, enjoying spending time with his family, gardening, working in his yard and fellowship within his church and community.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Mary Harris Johnson; brothers Charles Johnson and Billy W. Johnson; and a son-in-law John R. (Bob) Hearn.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Musgrove Johnson; son Carroll Johnson of Soso; and daughters Janice Hearn of Soso and Sherry Stringer (Johnny) of Stringer.
Mr. Johnson, Papaw Fred, was a loving patriarch to his family and also leaves behind a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving grandchildren are Brad Hearn (Nikki) of Laurel, Wesley Hearn (Luci) of Ellisville, Shanna Matthews of Laurel, Jonathan Stringer (Maggie) of Soso, Casey Johnson (Grace) of Hattiesburg and Nathan Johnson (Meryl) of Brooklyn, N.Y. Surviving great-grandchildren are Kade, Kace and Kale Matthews, Tyson Hearn, Molly and Slade Stringer, Brayden and Barrett Hearn, Karsyn Davis, and Caleb, Evie and Kent Johnson.
Mr. Johnson also precedes in death one brother, Ellis Johnson (Jan); sisters Louise Stone, Pat Ainsworth, Wilma Scott (Carl) and Jean Ramsey; sisters-in-law Janelle Musgrove Holifield, Ada Musgrove and Maxine Musgrove; and a host of nieces, nephews and other close loved ones.
Services for Mr. Johnson will be as follows: visitation at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, March 5, from 1-3 p.m. with the funeral following and burial in Union Line Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ted Musgrove, James Stone, Mike Moore, Mike Mauldin, David Valentine and Eddie Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of First Baptist Church of Soso.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.