The Hero’s Passing
The definition of a hero is a person who is admired or idealized for courage, for outstanding achievements or noble qualities. Mr. Fred Yielding, 74, was a hero to anyone who met him. He was the man who you could count on to show up and was always there when you needed him. Fred spoke his mind and kept his word. He loved his family deeply and always made sure that they were taken care of. When we look back at the things he accomplished in his life, we only hope that we can be half the person he was.
Fred is survived by his children Jon (Teresa) DeHaan, 46, of Ovett, Dei Dei (Michael) Register, 44, of Laurel, Steven (Britney) Yielding, 51, of West Stayton, Ore., and Shelli (Anthony) Kern, 55, of Laurel; sister Josephine Theis of Phoenix; grandchildren Patience Rizzo, Nichol DeHaan, Shelley Cartwright, Steven Yielding, Savanah DeHaan, Madison DeHaan, Sarah Lewis, Cherokee Pearson, Destiny Norwood, Crystal Lewis, Amanda Lewis, Brittany Lewis, Jason Naue and Joey Sieg; and a multitude of great-grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his mother and father Fred and Dorothy Yielding II; his siblings Della and Judy Yielding; and his children Frank Naue and Shaunda Lewis.
The family will provide a memorial service in honor of Mr. Yielding.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.