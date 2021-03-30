Freddie Elizabeth King

Freddie Elizabeth “Doll” King, 92, of Heidelberg passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
"Doll" was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and Mamaw. She cherished spending time with her family. She also had a passion for the Smoky Mountains and enjoyed traveling each year to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and camping with her husband and family. She and Nelvin made many lifelong friends during these trips.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Nelvin King; parents Randolph and Clayde Harris; and brother George Harris.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry King of Laurel and Randy King (Dianne) of Heidelberg; four grandchildren, Tia Cardwell, Heather Bufkin, Lacy Chancellor (Wes) and Britt King; and four great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Bufkin, Casen Chancellor, Cal Cardwell and Coen Cardwell. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Britt King, Wes Chancellor, Ben Belding and Zachary Rainey. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy King, Jeff King and Steve Frith.
Services will be Friday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at Heidelberg Baptist Church with interment to follow at Heidelberg Cemetery. Rev. Bill Bolton of Heidelberg Baptist Church will be officiating.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
