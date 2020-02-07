Frederick Frasier Beard, 90, of the Tuckers Crossing Community died Sunday at his residence. He was born Friday, Sept. 13, 1929, in Laurel.
Visitation was Jan. 25 at the Tucker Crossing Baptist Church. Graveside services followed at church cemetery. Brother Eddie Bryant officiated. Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Beard was retired from Laurel Machine and Foundry. He was a member of Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church. He served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tyra and Minnie Beard; great-grandson Nolan Beard; and sister Jean Holcomb.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years Mavis Beard; son Frederick (Rick) Beard; grandsons Frederick Daniel Beard and James (Jim) Beard; and great-granddaughter Evelyn Beard.
Pallbearers were Hanson Steverson, Cliff Windham and Mark Clark.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
