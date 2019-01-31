Frederick Lamar Gray, 56, of Laurel died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Aug. 9, 1962 in Natchez.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be held at noon at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery. Brother Darnell Minyard will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Gray was preceded in death by father Russell W. Gray and mother Shirley S. Gray.
Survivors include brothers Terry W. Gray (Kimberly) and Felton R. Gray; and aunt Bonnie Jane Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Tyrel Gray, Michael Joe Smith, Matthew Gray, Harry Waldrup, Dustin Broadway and Jay Shoemake.
Honorary pallbearer will be James Gray.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
