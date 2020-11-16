Freida Varner Pickett of Laurel passed on Nov. 15, 2020 at her home, after being in declining health for the past several months.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willie and Lula Collins Varner; her children Michael Varner Pickett and Dabney Fran Pickett Grayson; her brother Lyn Willie Varner; her sister (less than a month ago) Nell Varner Pitts; and her beloved husband Dabney James Pickett.
Left to cherish her memory are her two brothers, Jack Collins Varner and Wayne Watson Varner; her four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and devoted and much-loved friend Barbara Nielsen.
Freida was known for her "green thumb." She could and did grow many varieties of plants, shrubs and vegetables. The lawn at her home is a testament to her gardening skills. She loved being outdoors working in her yard.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel with Edward Brashier officiating.
The family thanks Cambria “Cammie” Lowery and Susie Chisholm for taking such wonderful care of Freida in the months prior to her death. She was under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice, Hattiesburg, which provided invaluable assistance and they are much appreciated as well. And, to Dr. Graham Rogers, we are so grateful to you for taking great medical care of Freida for many years.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
