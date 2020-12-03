Fulton Leroy Maddox, 84, of Laurel died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born Nov. 12, 1936 and he lived his life to the fullest until the Lord called him home.
He was a faithful Christian man who loved his family very much. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to the many people whose lives he touched in some way. He served three years in the United States military.
He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnne Maddox; his mother Erna Lois Maddox; his brothers Wayne Maddox and Don Maddox; and his son Lee Alan Maddox.
Survivors include his wife Baby Ruth Maddox of Laurel; daughter Shelley Hartley of Laurel; sister Ree Walters of Ellisville; and his granddaughter Amy Heathcock and her husband Jerry of Laurel. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart, Madilyn and Madden Heathcock, also of Laurel, and a host a nieces and nephews and other family members. He touched so many lives in so many ways and he is going to be greatly missed by his family and so many others that had the privilege of knowing him.
There will be a memorial service for him at Audubon Drive Church of Christ at 2830 Audubon Drive in Laurel on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. and will be officiated by Arnold Kelley. All friends and family are invited to attend his memorial service to celebrate the life of this wonderful Christian man.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.