Gale Ulmer Simmons, 73, of Franklin, Tenn., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Oct. 7, 2021.
Gale was born on June 18, 1948, to Woodrow Wilson Ulmer and Beatrice Poore Ulmer of Laurel, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Longmire Simmons and Beatrice Graham Simmons; and her only sibling, sister Clara Faye (Ulmer) Roark.
Gale was affectionately known to her family as “Gigi.” Her family and those who knew her will forever remember her beautiful life. She was an accomplished pianist, encouraging her daughters to play and enjoy the gift of music. She also had a soft spot for animals, in particular her Goldendoodle Henry. Gigi would say, “Henry rescued me.”
Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years Charles Longmire Simmons; her daughters Valerie Simmons and Stacey (Paul) Demastus; grandchildren Ava Demastus, Chase Demastus and Zach Demastus; and nephews, a niece, other family members and friends.
A private interment will be at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens in Nashville. Memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, Inc., 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN, 37203
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.