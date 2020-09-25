Garlan Meldon McCord, 79, of Laurel died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, Feb. 4, 1941 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Laurel. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Garlan was a retired fireman with the City of Laurel and he was owner of Laurel Alternator. He also was a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his father Levon McCord; his mother Margaret Lowe McCord Pippin; sister Gwen Hester; and brother Preston Pippen.
He leaves behind his daughters Shellie McCord and Christy McCord; special friend and caregiver Marsha Thornton; sister Debra Kitchens; granddaughter Skyler Gillman; nephews Kevin Busby, Timmy Busby, Whitney Kitchens and Richard Pippin.
His cremains will be burial at Shady Grove Cemetery at a later date.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelfuneralhome.com.
