Garry Windham Harvey, 76, of Lucedale passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at home in Lucedale. Mr. Harvey was born July 31, 1943 in Laurel. He is the son of the late George C. and the late Ruth Harvey. He married Johnnie Lou Woodard, who predeceased him on July 7, 2013.
Mar. Harvey loved literature and writing. He taught English, literature and foreign language at West Jones High School. After receiving his counseling and psychology degree, he was a counselor at West Jones for several years. Later in his career, Garry led the Jones County School counselor team. His leadership for the counselors was enlightening, motivating and contributed to the growth, knowledge and skills of the counselors. Years later, Garry was hired in the role of special education director, where he served until his retirement. Garry helped so many people in his life such as students in high school and former students seeking a college degree reaching out for help. He always said, “One can never go wrong helping others.”
He loved his grandson and great-grandchildren with his whole heart. How blessed they were to have such a wonderful grandfather.
We will miss you greatly. We will always remember the help, guidance and encouragement you gave us through your quotes, wise words and your outstanding example. We will always remember that welcoming smile on your beautiful face. You were simply the best!
“The best portion of a good man’s life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love.”
He is survived by grandson Jamie Miller of Milton, Fla.; grandchild Brooklyn Miller, grandchild Cooper Miller and grandchild Easton Miller; and nieces and nephews Lynn Lee Ward and Karen Ward, Steve Stevens, John Miller, Macy Miller, Raeleigh Miller, Reed Miller, Jessia Miller and Robin Miller
He was preceded in death by wife Johnnie Lou Harvey; father George C. Harvey; mother Ruth Harvey; two sisters, Nina Bea Holifield and Ina Rea Jones; and two brothers, G.C. Harvey and Paul W. Harvey.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16,at Woodard Cemetery on Woodard Cemetery Road, Lucedale. Burial will follow.
Sigler Funeral Home (www.siglerfuneral.com) is in charge of arrangements.
