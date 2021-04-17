Gary Allen Flynt, 76, of Laurel passed from this life to his heavenly home on Friday, April 16, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Friday, July 21, 1944, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 18, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Mondayat 1 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Ellisville with burial to follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Brother Roy Crouch and Brother David Porter will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Gary served in the U. S. Army Reserves for five years. He worked in various fields until he joined the Laurel Fire Department in 1974. In 1994, he retired with the rank of captain.
Generous, loving and kind are words that describe him. He was affectionately known as “Papa G” and “Teddy Bear." He leaves behind many friends and family who will surely miss him.
He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and he truly loved his church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents S.L Flynt and Ernestine Flynt; and brothers Thomas Flynt and Gifford Flynt.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Marty Flynt; brothers Charles Flynt (Selena) and Sid Flynt; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Gifford Flynt II, Jason Norris, Herschel Bragg Jr., Lewis Husband, Josh Beech and Edward Poore. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Holifield, Larry Beech and Joe Giles.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Beams Ministry, P. O. Box 10200, Gulfport, MS, 39505. Bibles will be distributed worldwide at your request in Gary’s name.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
