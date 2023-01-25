Gary Hicks, 84, of Laurel entered his heavenly home on Jan. 24, 2023 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was born on Sept. 15, 1938.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27, from noon to 1 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Laurel. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church cemetery. Sydney Davis and Dewitt Bain will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Gary was a lifelong resident of the Shady Grove Community. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Gary was a dear friend to many throughout his years. All who knew him will remember his kindness and that he always greeted his acquaintances with a smile.
Gary was a building contractor and owner of Hicks Construction until his retirement. After his retirement, Gary enjoyed activities around his home, such as gardening, caring for his pets, farm animals and spending quality time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Myrtis Hicks; brother Ronnie Hicks; and nephew Casey Ryan Windham.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years Glenda Dupree Hicks; daughter Belinda Haeusler; sons Mike Hicks (Gina) and Chance Hicks; grandchildren Austin Haeusler, Arica Haeusler Bedwell (Heath), Conner Hicks and Caden Hicks; sister Betty West (Leonard); brother Hal Hicks; sister Tammy Windham (Mark); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Caden Hicks, Conner Hicks, Austin Haeusler, Victor Hicks, Mark Munn and Leonard West.
Honorary pallbearer will be Mark Windham.
