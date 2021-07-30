Gary L. Dial, 64, of Ellisville, Mississippi, died Friday, July 30, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born Sunday, September 30, 1956 in Collins, Mississippi.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 am at Lott Cemetery. Bro. Ricky Owens will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 477-3797
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Dial Jr., nieces, Jennifer Sherman, and Jessie Eldridge.
Survivors include his mother, Margie Dial, sisters, Wendy Sherman (Larry), and Denise Eldridge, Brother, Andy Dial (Anselina), nephews, Randy Dial, Cash Quin Dial, Zachary Eldridge, Chris Sherman (Keri). Great-nieces, Madison and Natalee Dial, and great-nephew, Caden Sherman.
Soap had many friends and was loved by all. He lived his life to the fullest. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
The family request no flowers.
