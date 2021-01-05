Gary V. Staples, 80, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Tuesday, Jan. 16, 1940, in Laurel.
A graveside visitation will be Friday, Jan. 8, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Myrick Cemetery in Laurel. A graveside service will be at 11:30 with burial to follow in Myrick Cemetery. Brother Robbie Johnson and Brother David Fedele will officiate.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Gary graduated from Glade High School, Jones County Junior College and attended The University of Southern Mississippi. He served in the United States Navy, was a member of the Jones County Board of Education, Jones County Farm Bureau Board and the EDA Board of Jones County. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Jones County Cattlemen’s Association, the Jones County Rosin Heels Sons of Confederate Veterans, and American Legion Post 11 and 40 et 8.
Gary retired after 31 years from BellSouth as a cable splicing technician. He also worked for Northstar Communications, Inc. as well as SunCoast Communications as a consultant.
Gary proudly served the people of Jones County in District 88 as their state representative for 21 years. If you had the honor of knowing Gary, you knew him to be a man of integrity, honor, commitment and loyalty as evident by his many friends. His love of farming and gardening was revealed through sharing with his friends, family and neighbors. Gary was a giver of self and service, and was known for his selfless nature by all he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Opal Staples.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 53 years Betty Norton Staples; sons Garrick Staples (Wendy) and Grant Staples (Hope); grandchildren Solomon Staples, Seth Staples, Chase Welborn, Brooke Moffett (Trevor) and Brett Welborn; brothers David Staples (Sylvia), Johnny Staples (Barbara), Danny Staples (Barbara), Jack Staples (June), Joe Staples, Ben Staples (Janet) and Sam Staples (Kay); sisters Rachel Hull (Johnny), Sarah Brashier (Joe), Rebekah Walter (Peter), Judy Davis (Jimmy) and Vickie Smith (Jim); a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Norton Holifield, Jerod Staples, Jacob Staples, Trea Staples and Jonathan Staples. Honorary Pallbearer will be Dr. Mark Norton
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The Glory House, P.O Box 503, Laurel, MS 39441 or give via Facebook or at thegloryhouse.org
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
