Gary William Mask age 77, of Ellisville MS, died February 14, 2021 after a short illness. He was born to JC and Fern Mask in Amarillo, TX March 1st 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Neil Mask and father in-law Tom Parker. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Mask,Sister Cathy Schwartz, 2 sons Cary and Kevin (Kristen) Mask, a step son, David Mericle (Katrina), granddaughter Emily and her mother Jennifer Randall,mother-in law Sue Parker, sisters in law Donna Knight and Karen Mask, and many nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Tascosa High School where he was the star football player. He was proud to be a Rebel and always made sure to attend all high school reunions. It was very important to him to stay connected with his many friends. He started his career in sales with Diamond Shamrock in Amarillo. He then moved to Houston in the 1980’s. While living in Houston he was an active life-time committeeman of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
He began a career in the industrial paint and coatings industry from which he retired at the age of 62. Golfing was in his blood and he was proud to be able to run a golf course after retirement He married his soulmate, Debbie Mericle in 1992 and made their home in the golf course community of April Sound in Montgomery, Texas where he spent many hours on the golf course with his many golfing buddies. In 2020 he and Debbie made the move to Mississippi to be close to family.
A celebration of life will be held in Texas at a later date.
In lieu of usual remembrances, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
