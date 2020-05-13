Gaston Leo “Wholeo” Waites, 42, passed away on May 11, 2020.
He worked as a landscaper for McMullen Lawn Service. His passion was working with the Sandersville Yellow Jackets flag football team. He coached them in a championship in 2018 and talked about that all the time. He also enjoyed kayaking with Maverick and Brentlee, riding his motorcycle and making sure Nancy was in line. He loved seeing a man about a dog.
He was preceded in death by his father Johnnie L. Waites and stepfather Robert Jackson.
Survivors include his mother Rita Jackson of Sandersville; his wife and two sons Nancy Waites and Brentlee and Maverick Waites, all of Laurel; brothers James Lamb of Texas, Richard Strickland of Laurel, Dan Ellzey of Laurel, Corey Myrick of Sandersville, Nathan Tucker of Ellisville, Doug Rayner of Laurel and Jeffery Graham of Laurel; and sisters Rhonda Russell of Sandersville, Keri Allen of Stringer, Diana Wilson of Louin, Ann Cline of Alabama and Angela Strickland of Laurel.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Millcreek Methodist Church Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Curtis Pitts will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Strickland, Doug Rayner, Josh Pearson, Wilson Ishee, Lane Allen and Ryan Smith.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.