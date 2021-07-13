Gearoleen Hendricks Gamble, 83, of Taylorsville passed away from earthly home to her heavenly home on Monday, July 12, 2021 in Collins. She was born Friday, Feb. 4, 1938, in Lumberton.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 14, from 5-9 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville. A graveside service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Summerland Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. Brother Eric Estes and Brother Andy Pittman will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Gamble was a devoted member of Summerland Baptist Church of Taylorsville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her flowers, teaching Sunday school at church and, most of all, spending time with her husband and her family. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jewel Thomas Hendricks and Nannie Voss Hendricks; grandson Scott Sullivan; two brothers, Wendel Hendricks and Frank Hendricks; and sister Jeanette Parker.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years David Eugene Gamble of Taylorsville; three children, Carla Fraley of Collins, John Gamble and wife Tina of Sylvarena and Tim Gamble and wife Angie of Soso; seven grandchildren, Dustin Sullivan of Mize, Logan Sullivan and wife Jessica of Mize, Hollie Martin and husband Jimmie of Raleigh, Brooklyn Gamble of Sylvarena, Scarlette Gamble of Sylvarena, Tyler Gamble and wife Ana of Athens, Ga., and Josie Gamble of Starkville; eight great-grandchildren, Waylon, Wesley and Caroline Sullivan of Mize, Alaina and Cooper Martin of Raleigh, and Gamble, Daphne and JoJo Sullivan of Mize; brother Grady Hendricks and wife Almetia of Lumberton; sister Pat Hathorn and husband Cecil of Petal; brother-in-law Paul Parker of Purvis; sister-in-law Johnnie Ruth Hendricks of Lumberton; and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Logan Sullivan, Dustin Sullivan, Gamble Sullivan, Tyler Gamble, Jimmie Martin and Lane Hendricks.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com.
