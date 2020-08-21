Geneva Logan

Geneva "Kitty" Logan was born in Newark, Ark., on July 23, 1922 and died on Aug. 19, 2020 at the age of 98.
At an early age, the family moved to Clinton, La. As a senior in high school, she moved to Bruce. So you might say she was born an Arkansas "hillbilly," raised a Louisiana "Cajun" and lived her adult life as a Mississippi "redneck."
While in Bruce, she married A.C. Logan. Eventually they moved the family to Laurel. She lived in Laurel from 1952 until 1967 when they moved to Richton. She was married to A.C. Logan for more than 50 years and raised four children.
In Laurel, she participated in many civic activities. She was a member and president of the Radiance Garden Club, became a qualifying flower show judge, was a member of the Chrysanthemum Society, was a certified Red Cross nurse, a volunteer at Laurel General Hospital, a Girl Scout leader, a professional seamstress and a cosmetologist. She won many ribbons and awards for her flowers and flower arrangements.
In Richton, she was a faithful member of the Richton United Methodist Church, serving as Sunday school teacher, Women's Circle president and many other offices of the church. She was a member of the Local Homemaker's Club, winning local and state awards for her sewing abilities. She was an accomplished quilt-maker. She made quilts for all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She also owned and operated a commercial greenhouse and wrote weekly articles for the Richton Dispatch, all while being an organic gardener and craftsman. In her spare time, she volunteered once per week at the Good Shepard's Clinic in Laurel.
She is survived by her daughters Martha Jane Johnson of Laurel and June (Marcus) Stennett of Richton; her two sons, Michael Louis (Diana) Logan of Smyrna, Tenn., and Clyde Lee Logan of Laurel; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richton United Methodist Church memorial fund or the Good Shepard Clinic in Laurel.
