Geneva “Geak” Morgan, 78, of Ellisville passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at University of Alabama in Birmingham. She was born Friday, Jan. 10, 1941 in Ellisville.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, from 10-11 a.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville with funeral services to follow at 11 in the chapel. Burial will follow in Mack Brown Cemetery. Brother Johnny Bryant and Mr. Randy Johnson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents George Riley Johnson and Lorene Sumrall Johnson; son Steven Todd Morgan; siblings Travis Johnson and George Johnson; and niece Beth Long Brady.
Survivors include her son Darryl Morgan of Ellisville; grandchildren, Darian and Lorran Morgan of Ellisville; sister Charlotte Long of Houston, Texas; six nephews and their spouses; and close friend John Christian of Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Randy Johnson, Kim Johnson, Mark Johnson, Jim Johnson, Jay Johnson and Dale Long.
Rudy Odom will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Our love and prayers to Geneva's family and friends. She and I have been so blessed to have shared two wonderful granddaughters. She was such a strong Christian woman devoted to her sons and so devoted to the raising of Darian and Lorran. May she find peace in knowing that the girls will be cared for by those that love them as she did. Peace and blessings, Nennie and Bob
