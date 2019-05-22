Mrs. Genice Walley Wilson, 62, of Waynesboro passed from this life Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Waynesboro on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1956 to Lester H. Walley and Geneva Malone Walley.
Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband Carlie Wilson; and father Lester H. Walley.
She is survived by her mother Geneva Cochran (Raleigh) of Clara; son Steven Bostick (Ambra) of Millry, Ala.; daughter Michelle Holifield (Chris Cash) of Ellisville; two brothers, Lester Wayne Walley (Debbie) of Beat Four and James Timothy Walley of Waynesboro; 3 sisters, twin sister Genell Nash of Waynesboro, Brenda Pearson (Jimmy) of Clara and Lisa Smith (Charles) of Beat Four; five grandchildren, Memory Nicole Smith, Steven Clayton Barr, Grant Yates, Rebecca Yates and Macy Yates; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be J. T. Walley, Ben Walley, Hunter Walley, Corban Walley, Dexter Clark, Adam Johnson and William Nash.
Visitation for Mrs. Wilson will be from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Freeman Funeral Home (1305 Skyland Drive in Waynesboro). Funeral services will be at 3 Thursday at The funeral Home with Rev. William R. Mills officiating. Interment will be in White House Cemetery in Waynesboro.
