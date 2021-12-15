Gennie Shows, 99, of Humble, Texas, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at home.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Dec. 19, at Ellisville Funeral Home with burial in Mount Olive Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Anderson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Shows was a retired cashier and policewoman in Jackson. She was also a member of Humble United Methodist Church in Humble.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Shows; parents Charlie and Mary Evalene Cooley; her daughter Linda Tinney; four brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Larry and Judy Shows of Magnolia, Texas; her daughter and son-in-law Jane and Jim McCary of Humble; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday at Ellisville Funeral Home.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
