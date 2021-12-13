George A. "Lehn" Lehnhard Jr. passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2021 at the age 85 at SCRMC after a prolonged illness.
Lehn was born on June 29, 1936, in Webster, Mo. He served his country honorably for eight years as a member of the 101st Airborne, serving in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War, earning the rank of Full Bird Colonel in the Special Forces MACVSOG Unit.
Lehn earned his master's degree from Tokyo University Armed Forces Institute, his doctorate in history from the University of Pittsburgh and was a professor for a short time. He was a building/painting contractor for more than 30 years and spent five years as a forest ranger in Florida. Lehn had a passion for poetry, painting, drawing,and chess, and published a small book of his poetry. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and photography.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Lehnhard and Ruth Cundiff Lehnhard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Virginia "Jena" O’Brien Lehnhard (Savannah); son Michael Lehnhard; daughter Maribeth Lehnhard Schultz (Andrew); stepchildren Christi O’Brien, Marian Latimer (David), Day Barnes (David), Cheryl Ackner (David), David Parker (Kaye) and Roxann Nolton (Matt); 16 grandchildren; a multitude of great-grandchildren; and two beloved dogs, Bambi and Cha-Cha.
A Memorial Mass will be in January with the date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, make donations to your favorite veterans’ charity in Lehn’s honor.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
