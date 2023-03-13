George A. Vincent Jr. died on March 10, 2023. He was born in New Orleans on March 7, 1941.
He attended the Laurel Public Schools and graduated from the University of Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his parents George A. Vincent Sr. and Ellen Rainey Vincent.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Susan Boone Vincent; and his daughters Karleen Gardner (Tommy), Susan Philips and Rebecca Rokosky. George is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Jack, George and Calvin Rokosky, Caroline and Katharine Gardner, and Chandler and Robert Philips.
He was a sport model, quick-witted and always made people laugh. George was a par golfer and polo player, an avid animal lover and even had his own dog rescue at his beloved farm. He loved spending time with his grandchildren shooting, fishing, horseback riding, and on many beach trips.
In honor of his wishes, the family will have a private service. Memorials may be made to the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League, 2511 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
